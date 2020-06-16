4009 BEVERLY GLEN

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

If you're looking for an extremely well maintained and charming home, look no further. This gated 3 bed+2.5 bath PLUS office/Bonus room is located South of the Blvd. at the base of the Sherman Oaks Hills. Plenty of windows & bright open living spaces including a large living room w/fireplace, eat in kitchen w/stainless stove & new dishwasher, Master Suite w/Spa tub, fireplace & French doors leading to an adorable deck & grassy yard beautifully landscaped with roses, cherry plums, lemons, plumeria, an avocado tree & more. The 2 additional bedrooms have hardwood floors, and there's also a separate bonus room/office! Recessed lighting, central air & heat, washer dryer hook-ups and gated parking for up to 3 cars.