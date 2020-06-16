All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4009 BEVERLY GLEN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4009 BEVERLY GLEN
Last updated May 4 2020 at 9:44 PM

4009 BEVERLY GLEN

4009 Beverly Glen Boulevard · (310) 663-5224
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4009 Beverly Glen Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
If you're looking for an extremely well maintained and charming home, look no further. This gated 3 bed+2.5 bath PLUS office/Bonus room is located South of the Blvd. at the base of the Sherman Oaks Hills. Plenty of windows & bright open living spaces including a large living room w/fireplace, eat in kitchen w/stainless stove & new dishwasher, Master Suite w/Spa tub, fireplace & French doors leading to an adorable deck & grassy yard beautifully landscaped with roses, cherry plums, lemons, plumeria, an avocado tree & more. The 2 additional bedrooms have hardwood floors, and there's also a separate bonus room/office! Recessed lighting, central air & heat, washer dryer hook-ups and gated parking for up to 3 cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4009 BEVERLY GLEN have any available units?
4009 BEVERLY GLEN has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4009 BEVERLY GLEN have?
Some of 4009 BEVERLY GLEN's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4009 BEVERLY GLEN currently offering any rent specials?
4009 BEVERLY GLEN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4009 BEVERLY GLEN pet-friendly?
No, 4009 BEVERLY GLEN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4009 BEVERLY GLEN offer parking?
Yes, 4009 BEVERLY GLEN does offer parking.
Does 4009 BEVERLY GLEN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4009 BEVERLY GLEN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4009 BEVERLY GLEN have a pool?
No, 4009 BEVERLY GLEN does not have a pool.
Does 4009 BEVERLY GLEN have accessible units?
No, 4009 BEVERLY GLEN does not have accessible units.
Does 4009 BEVERLY GLEN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4009 BEVERLY GLEN has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4009 BEVERLY GLEN?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Radford Apartments
5300-5326 Radford Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91607

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity