Los Angeles, CA
3988 South DENKER Avenue
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:43 PM

3988 South DENKER Avenue

3988 Denker Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3988 Denker Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Congress North

Amenities

granite counters
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Gated Duplex build in 2013. This charming upper unit has 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops with bright open floor plan opening to the living room area . Huge master bedroom and a full bathroom with a walking closet. New laminate flooring and fresh paint. Vacant and easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3988 South DENKER Avenue have any available units?
3988 South DENKER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3988 South DENKER Avenue have?
Some of 3988 South DENKER Avenue's amenities include granite counters, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3988 South DENKER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3988 South DENKER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3988 South DENKER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3988 South DENKER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3988 South DENKER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3988 South DENKER Avenue offers parking.
Does 3988 South DENKER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3988 South DENKER Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3988 South DENKER Avenue have a pool?
No, 3988 South DENKER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3988 South DENKER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3988 South DENKER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3988 South DENKER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3988 South DENKER Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
