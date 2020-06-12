3988 South DENKER Avenue

3988 Denker Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90062 Congress North
Gated Duplex build in 2013. This charming upper unit has 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops with bright open floor plan opening to the living room area . Huge master bedroom and a full bathroom with a walking closet. New laminate flooring and fresh paint. Vacant and easy to show.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
