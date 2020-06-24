3978 Fairway Avenue

Amenities

Immaculate and rare Single-family home Fully Furnished residing in Studio city featuring 1,375sqft of living space, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom and a 2-car garage. Inside boasts a well-illuminated and spacious open floor-plan with majestic views through every window in the home, hardwood flooring, wood baseboard moldings, wooden beams high-ceilings, Washer and Dryer, Sound System, 65in 4K Sony smart tv with Internet and Netflix located in the living room. Open to the living and dining area is the gourmet kitchen. Nestled under a cathedral ceiling with skylights, the kitchen offers all culinary utensils and cookware, built-in appliances, a walk-in pantry, granite counter-tops and bar stool seating! Making your way through the home you will find the spacious Master Retreat with Tempur pedic mattress, a 55in 4K Sony smart tv, high-ceilings, a walk-in closet and a private bathroom with gorgeous tile flooring, tile back-splash and a Jacuzzi tub. Outside presents an enchanting backyard with an extra storage room near the garage. Secluded with ample amount of privacy the backyard features a large open patio space, great for entertaining and outdoor seating… where you are surrounded by multiple trees and greenery, creating a space that is not only serene but also relaxing!