All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3978 Fairway Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3978 Fairway Avenue
Last updated July 15 2019 at 11:39 PM

3978 Fairway Avenue

3978 Fairway Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3978 Fairway Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Immaculate and rare Single-family home Fully Furnished residing in Studio city featuring 1,375sqft of living space, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom and a 2-car garage. Inside boasts a well-illuminated and spacious open floor-plan with majestic views through every window in the home, hardwood flooring, wood baseboard moldings, wooden beams high-ceilings, Washer and Dryer, Sound System, 65in 4K Sony smart tv with Internet and Netflix located in the living room. Open to the living and dining area is the gourmet kitchen. Nestled under a cathedral ceiling with skylights, the kitchen offers all culinary utensils and cookware, built-in appliances, a walk-in pantry, granite counter-tops and bar stool seating! Making your way through the home you will find the spacious Master Retreat with Tempur pedic mattress, a 55in 4K Sony smart tv, high-ceilings, a walk-in closet and a private bathroom with gorgeous tile flooring, tile back-splash and a Jacuzzi tub. Outside presents an enchanting backyard with an extra storage room near the garage. Secluded with ample amount of privacy the backyard features a large open patio space, great for entertaining and outdoor seating… where you are surrounded by multiple trees and greenery, creating a space that is not only serene but also relaxing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3978 Fairway Avenue have any available units?
3978 Fairway Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3978 Fairway Avenue have?
Some of 3978 Fairway Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3978 Fairway Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3978 Fairway Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3978 Fairway Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3978 Fairway Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3978 Fairway Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3978 Fairway Avenue offers parking.
Does 3978 Fairway Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3978 Fairway Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3978 Fairway Avenue have a pool?
No, 3978 Fairway Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3978 Fairway Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3978 Fairway Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3978 Fairway Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3978 Fairway Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
5015 Clinton Apartments
5015 Clinton Street
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College