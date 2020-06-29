All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 12 2020 at 11:45 AM

3971 Murietta Avenue

3971 Murietta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3971 Murietta Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
VIEWS ~VIEWS ~VIEWS!!! This Gorgeous Home Has 2 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms and Private Pool & Spa; PLUS a Separate POOL House; Pool House Has Bathroom and Laundry Room w/Washer & Dryer; This Incredible Home Has Been COMPLETELY Redone and Move-in Ready!!! Entry with Skylights; Living Room with Marble Fireplace and Views from Picture Size Window. Formal Dining Room and Master Suite Also With Its Own Picture Size Window To Enjoy the Views. Master Bedroom with Beautiful Private Bathroom; Large Kitchen with Refrigerator, Fireplace, Hardwood and Tile Floors, Granite Counter tops, Recessed Lighting and More. Private Upper Deck Located Behind Pool House and Accessed By Stairs (Please Use Caution). Separate "Woodsy Type" Area Behind Deck with Fruit Tree. VIEWS From Deck Are Breathtaking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3971 Murietta Avenue have any available units?
3971 Murietta Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3971 Murietta Avenue have?
Some of 3971 Murietta Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3971 Murietta Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3971 Murietta Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3971 Murietta Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3971 Murietta Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3971 Murietta Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3971 Murietta Avenue offers parking.
Does 3971 Murietta Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3971 Murietta Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3971 Murietta Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3971 Murietta Avenue has a pool.
Does 3971 Murietta Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3971 Murietta Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3971 Murietta Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3971 Murietta Avenue has units with dishwashers.

