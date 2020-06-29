3971 Murietta Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

VIEWS ~VIEWS ~VIEWS!!! This Gorgeous Home Has 2 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms and Private Pool & Spa; PLUS a Separate POOL House; Pool House Has Bathroom and Laundry Room w/Washer & Dryer; This Incredible Home Has Been COMPLETELY Redone and Move-in Ready!!! Entry with Skylights; Living Room with Marble Fireplace and Views from Picture Size Window. Formal Dining Room and Master Suite Also With Its Own Picture Size Window To Enjoy the Views. Master Bedroom with Beautiful Private Bathroom; Large Kitchen with Refrigerator, Fireplace, Hardwood and Tile Floors, Granite Counter tops, Recessed Lighting and More. Private Upper Deck Located Behind Pool House and Accessed By Stairs (Please Use Caution). Separate "Woodsy Type" Area Behind Deck with Fruit Tree. VIEWS From Deck Are Breathtaking!