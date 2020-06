Amenities

dishwasher carport recently renovated fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Newly renovated 2 story apartment in the heart of the Mar Vista/Del Rey area. New kitchen, bathroom, flooring, paint, and appliances. Living space is below with an open bedroom upstairs. The building is very well maintained and close to all that Mar Vista, Marina Del Rey, and Venice have to offer. The unit comes with its own secured carport space. Do not miss this!