Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

3947 Carpenter Ave. Unit 202

3947 Carpenter Avenue · (714) 831-0160 ext. 106
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3947 Carpenter Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3947 Carpenter Ave. Unit 202 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1730 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
2 Bedroom Gated Studio City Condo - Spacious open concept 2 bedroom 2 bath condo on second floor of gated complex South of Ventura Blvd. in prime Studio City location. Updated kitchen with granite counters and backsplash features a long breakfast bar that opens into the dining area with built-in storage and bar/wine area. Large living room with gas fireplace and TV built-ins. Huge master bedroom with large walk in closet and extra large bathroom. Second bedroom and hall bath. Two good sized decks off of living room and master bedroom. Home features washer/dryer closet, 2 assigned tandem parking spaces in gated parking structure, community swimming pool and gym and elevators. Perfectly situated for walking to all of Studio City's best restaurants and close to the studios, freeways, parks and Carpenter School. Water and trash included. Small pets ok.

Resident Benefits Package is required and is charged at $15/month above the rent. Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.

Click https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/whiteglovepropertymanagement to schedule a showing. Find the property you are interested in and click on schedule a viewing. You will have to answer a few pre-qualifying questions and you'll need to upload a picture of your photo ID. Once completed you can pick a time to come view the property on your own. Instructions on how to access the lockbox will be sent once you've scheduled an appointment.

*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*

Contact:
Leasing Department 714-461-3006
www.WhiteGlovePM.com
Leasing.Agent@WhiteGlovePM.com

(RLNE5789047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3947 Carpenter Ave. Unit 202 have any available units?
3947 Carpenter Ave. Unit 202 has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3947 Carpenter Ave. Unit 202 have?
Some of 3947 Carpenter Ave. Unit 202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3947 Carpenter Ave. Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
3947 Carpenter Ave. Unit 202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3947 Carpenter Ave. Unit 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3947 Carpenter Ave. Unit 202 is pet friendly.
Does 3947 Carpenter Ave. Unit 202 offer parking?
Yes, 3947 Carpenter Ave. Unit 202 does offer parking.
Does 3947 Carpenter Ave. Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3947 Carpenter Ave. Unit 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3947 Carpenter Ave. Unit 202 have a pool?
Yes, 3947 Carpenter Ave. Unit 202 has a pool.
Does 3947 Carpenter Ave. Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 3947 Carpenter Ave. Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 3947 Carpenter Ave. Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3947 Carpenter Ave. Unit 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
