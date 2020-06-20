3947 Carpenter Ave. Unit 202

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking pool

2 Bedroom Gated Studio City Condo - Spacious open concept 2 bedroom 2 bath condo on second floor of gated complex South of Ventura Blvd. in prime Studio City location. Updated kitchen with granite counters and backsplash features a long breakfast bar that opens into the dining area with built-in storage and bar/wine area. Large living room with gas fireplace and TV built-ins. Huge master bedroom with large walk in closet and extra large bathroom. Second bedroom and hall bath. Two good sized decks off of living room and master bedroom. Home features washer/dryer closet, 2 assigned tandem parking spaces in gated parking structure, community swimming pool and gym and elevators. Perfectly situated for walking to all of Studio City's best restaurants and close to the studios, freeways, parks and Carpenter School. Water and trash included. Small pets ok.



Resident Benefits Package is required and is charged at $15/month above the rent. Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.



Click https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/whiteglovepropertymanagement to schedule a showing. Find the property you are interested in and click on schedule a viewing. You will have to answer a few pre-qualifying questions and you'll need to upload a picture of your photo ID. Once completed you can pick a time to come view the property on your own. Instructions on how to access the lockbox will be sent once you've scheduled an appointment.



*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*



Contact:

Leasing Department 714-461-3006

www.WhiteGlovePM.com

Leasing.Agent@WhiteGlovePM.com



(RLNE5789047)