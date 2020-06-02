All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:34 AM

3919 WAWONA Street

3919 Wawona Street · No Longer Available
Location

3919 Wawona Street, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Glassell Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
guest suite
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Welcome to your private oasis in the heart of Glassell Park! This lovely three bedroom and three bath traditional home has an inviting light filled den with wrap around windows, and an open kitchen with a built in dining banquet, perfect for relaxing dinners and entertaining. The spacious en suite master feels luxurious and cozy. The third bedroom with attached bathroom, and kitchenette, has a private entrance making this an excellent live/work space or guest suite. In the back yard you'll enjoy the Sonos surround sound, while soaking in the hot tub which is nestled into beautifully maintained and terraced gardens above a large deck. Lush gardens surround the entire property. Al Fresco dining is enhanced by the 180 degree vistas in the distance, lounge seating, and the fire pit. The two car garage and long driveway provides ample parking. Conveniently located to freeways with quick access to Silverlake, Highland Park, and Atwater Village. Come experience this special home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3919 WAWONA Street have any available units?
3919 WAWONA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3919 WAWONA Street have?
Some of 3919 WAWONA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3919 WAWONA Street currently offering any rent specials?
3919 WAWONA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3919 WAWONA Street pet-friendly?
No, 3919 WAWONA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3919 WAWONA Street offer parking?
Yes, 3919 WAWONA Street offers parking.
Does 3919 WAWONA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3919 WAWONA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3919 WAWONA Street have a pool?
No, 3919 WAWONA Street does not have a pool.
Does 3919 WAWONA Street have accessible units?
No, 3919 WAWONA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3919 WAWONA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3919 WAWONA Street has units with dishwashers.
