3919 WAWONA Street

Welcome to your private oasis in the heart of Glassell Park! This lovely three bedroom and three bath traditional home has an inviting light filled den with wrap around windows, and an open kitchen with a built in dining banquet, perfect for relaxing dinners and entertaining. The spacious en suite master feels luxurious and cozy. The third bedroom with attached bathroom, and kitchenette, has a private entrance making this an excellent live/work space or guest suite. In the back yard you'll enjoy the Sonos surround sound, while soaking in the hot tub which is nestled into beautifully maintained and terraced gardens above a large deck. Lush gardens surround the entire property. Al Fresco dining is enhanced by the 180 degree vistas in the distance, lounge seating, and the fire pit. The two car garage and long driveway provides ample parking. Conveniently located to freeways with quick access to Silverlake, Highland Park, and Atwater Village. Come experience this special home!