Los Angeles, CA
385 North LAS CASAS Avenue
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

385 North LAS CASAS Avenue

385 North Las Casas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

385 North Las Casas Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
The owner of Las Casas told her architects, noted Hsu McCullough, that she wanted a home that could be lived in, casual and flexible for when friends of all ages come over to hang out - from the post soccer practice days to informal dinner parties. They paired skylights, clerestory windows and pergola canopies throughout the layout of the house to create an ever changing, living canvas of light and shadow that maps the passing of time throughout the day. There are 3 bedrooms in the main house plus an office. The well appointed chef's kitchen opens to the great room with peaked beamed ceilings and sliding Fleetwood doors. The outdoor spaces are comfortable and open to a beautiful pool with built in cover and outdoor shower. The garage has been converted to a 2 story guest house with separate entrance and kitchen. Just down the block from the park on Las Casas bluffs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 385 North LAS CASAS Avenue have any available units?
385 North LAS CASAS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 385 North LAS CASAS Avenue have?
Some of 385 North LAS CASAS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 385 North LAS CASAS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
385 North LAS CASAS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 385 North LAS CASAS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 385 North LAS CASAS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 385 North LAS CASAS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 385 North LAS CASAS Avenue offers parking.
Does 385 North LAS CASAS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 385 North LAS CASAS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 385 North LAS CASAS Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 385 North LAS CASAS Avenue has a pool.
Does 385 North LAS CASAS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 385 North LAS CASAS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 385 North LAS CASAS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 385 North LAS CASAS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
