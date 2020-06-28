385 North LAS CASAS Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

The owner of Las Casas told her architects, noted Hsu McCullough, that she wanted a home that could be lived in, casual and flexible for when friends of all ages come over to hang out - from the post soccer practice days to informal dinner parties. They paired skylights, clerestory windows and pergola canopies throughout the layout of the house to create an ever changing, living canvas of light and shadow that maps the passing of time throughout the day. There are 3 bedrooms in the main house plus an office. The well appointed chef's kitchen opens to the great room with peaked beamed ceilings and sliding Fleetwood doors. The outdoor spaces are comfortable and open to a beautiful pool with built in cover and outdoor shower. The garage has been converted to a 2 story guest house with separate entrance and kitchen. Just down the block from the park on Las Casas bluffs.