3757 Glendon Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry parking carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

GREAT LOCATION, GREAT PRICE, UPPER 2BD UNIT IN 4PLEX LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. Spacious TWO BEDROOM upper apartment on a quiet street at an amazing price - near tech area "Silicon Beach", Venice, Downtown Culver City, Mar Vista/Palms, and the 405/10 freeways! You'll love living in this light-filled apartment. Enjoy hanging out in the green communal space in the back or turning the corner onto Venice and eating at numerous awesome eateries lining the street. Location is everything here! PLUS there is laundry on site, and 2-car tandem parking included! Sweet! No pets allowed, and no smoking please! FEATURES 2BD/1 BA Upper Unit Carpet floors Laundry on site Unit Located on 2nd Floor (no one above) Approx 1000 sq. ft. Light, Bright and Spacious Large Master Bedroom Kitchen with Vintage Tile: Fridge Optional, Stove Included Dining Area DETAILS Available NOW 1 Months' Rent Deposit Building Water Paid by Owner Tenant Pays: Trash, Gas & Electric 2 Tandem Parking Spaces Laundry On-Site (Coin or App-Operated) Sorry, No Pets No Smoking