3714 4th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Duplex in Historic Jefferson Park with two parking spaces. Walking distance to Expo Line providing access to Downtown LA, USC and Santa Monica.



Unit features 20x20 tile throughout, ceiling fans in living room and master bedroom. Mini-split with electric heat pump provides heating and air conditioning. All windows include wood-style blinds and kitchen includes gas range, microwave and dishwasher. One-car garage and one-car drive with access from the alley along with private fenced back yard with patio and vegetable garden area.



