Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3714 4th Avenue

3714 S 4th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3714 S 4th Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Duplex in Historic Jefferson Park with two parking spaces. Walking distance to Expo Line providing access to Downtown LA, USC and Santa Monica.

Unit features 20x20 tile throughout, ceiling fans in living room and master bedroom. Mini-split with electric heat pump provides heating and air conditioning. All windows include wood-style blinds and kitchen includes gas range, microwave and dishwasher. One-car garage and one-car drive with access from the alley along with private fenced back yard with patio and vegetable garden area.

Please contact Realtor Jennifer Avellan to view the interior of this amazing unit in a great neighborhood, close to all that Los Angeles & the surrounding communities have to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3714 4th Avenue have any available units?
3714 4th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3714 4th Avenue have?
Some of 3714 4th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3714 4th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3714 4th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3714 4th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3714 4th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3714 4th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3714 4th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3714 4th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3714 4th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3714 4th Avenue have a pool?
No, 3714 4th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3714 4th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3714 4th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3714 4th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3714 4th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
