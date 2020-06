Amenities

Outstanding Three bedrooms & Two bathrooms in the heart of Los Angeles short distance to USC campus. Quartz Counter Top, Self Closing Cabinets, Stainless Appliances plus in unit Washer & Dryer, Double Pane Windows, Central Heating & Air, LED Recessed Lighting, Tankless Water Heater, Open Floor Plan with all modern amenities: Quartz Counter Top, Self Closing Cabinets, Stainless Appliances plus in unit Washer & Dryer, and Two Car Tandem Garage with Automatic Gate Opener.