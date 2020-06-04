3622 South Cabrillo Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Just Renovated single family home in a quiet neighborhood with remarkable curb appeal. and a breathtaking view! This is a sunny and bright home. Nearly 1,100 square feet of living space, with 3 full size bedrooms + 1.5 full bathrooms. There is beautiful new carpet throughout and freshly painted walls giving a nice new feel for anyone looking to make this their home. You will really enjoy the backyard as it includes a back patio and yard area. Perfect for entertaining! Kitchen is great for the aspiring chef, an all white oven / stove. Plenty of extra room for maneuvering and creating the perfect meal for friends and family. The Kitchen is designed with lots of storage and cabinet For your convenience this home includes a separate laundry off the kitchen and is equipped with washer and dryer hookups. Also included is a private 2 car garage with plenty of room to spare along with a elongated driveway. Feel secure as your garage and driveway are gated. The property owner has placed a great deal of time and attention into this property and we are looking for someone to take excellent care of it.



Located close to Downtown San Pedro, The Vincent Thomas Bridge, The Korean Bell, wonderful parks, beaches, shops and restaurants.



For more information or showings please call Amy or Gabby at

(310) 831-0123 or text (310) 200-5584 for a direct and immediate showing.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.