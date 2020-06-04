All apartments in Los Angeles
3622 South Cabrillo Avenue
Last updated October 4 2019 at 8:41 PM

3622 South Cabrillo Avenue

3622 South Cabrillo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3622 South Cabrillo Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Just Renovated single family home in a quiet neighborhood with remarkable curb appeal. and a breathtaking view! This is a sunny and bright home. Nearly 1,100 square feet of living space, with 3 full size bedrooms + 1.5 full bathrooms. There is beautiful new carpet throughout and freshly painted walls giving a nice new feel for anyone looking to make this their home. You will really enjoy the backyard as it includes a back patio and yard area. Perfect for entertaining! Kitchen is great for the aspiring chef, an all white oven / stove. Plenty of extra room for maneuvering and creating the perfect meal for friends and family. The Kitchen is designed with lots of storage and cabinet For your convenience this home includes a separate laundry off the kitchen and is equipped with washer and dryer hookups. Also included is a private 2 car garage with plenty of room to spare along with a elongated driveway. Feel secure as your garage and driveway are gated. The property owner has placed a great deal of time and attention into this property and we are looking for someone to take excellent care of it.

Located close to Downtown San Pedro, The Vincent Thomas Bridge, The Korean Bell, wonderful parks, beaches, shops and restaurants.

For more information or showings please call Amy or Gabby at
(310) 831-0123 or text (310) 200-5584 for a direct and immediate showing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3622 South Cabrillo Avenue have any available units?
3622 South Cabrillo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3622 South Cabrillo Avenue have?
Some of 3622 South Cabrillo Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3622 South Cabrillo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3622 South Cabrillo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3622 South Cabrillo Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3622 South Cabrillo Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3622 South Cabrillo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3622 South Cabrillo Avenue offers parking.
Does 3622 South Cabrillo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3622 South Cabrillo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3622 South Cabrillo Avenue have a pool?
No, 3622 South Cabrillo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3622 South Cabrillo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3622 South Cabrillo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3622 South Cabrillo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3622 South Cabrillo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
