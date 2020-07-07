Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3604 10th Avenue - A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3604 10th Avenue - A
Last updated October 12 2019 at 1:11 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3604 10th Avenue - A
3604 10th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
3604 10th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Remodeled front house of a triplex with a private front yard, separate dining area, inside laundry hook-ups, and private master entrance from the back.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3604 10th Avenue - A have any available units?
3604 10th Avenue - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3604 10th Avenue - A have?
Some of 3604 10th Avenue - A's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3604 10th Avenue - A currently offering any rent specials?
3604 10th Avenue - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3604 10th Avenue - A pet-friendly?
No, 3604 10th Avenue - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 3604 10th Avenue - A offer parking?
No, 3604 10th Avenue - A does not offer parking.
Does 3604 10th Avenue - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3604 10th Avenue - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3604 10th Avenue - A have a pool?
No, 3604 10th Avenue - A does not have a pool.
Does 3604 10th Avenue - A have accessible units?
No, 3604 10th Avenue - A does not have accessible units.
Does 3604 10th Avenue - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3604 10th Avenue - A does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College