Los Angeles, CA
358 W 59th Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

358 W 59th Place

358 West 59th Place · No Longer Available
Location

358 West 59th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90003
CANNDU

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL 3 BD 1 BA Craftsman-style home! Discover an abundance of well-preserved original features including classic wainscoting, majestic ceiling cross beams, and custom built-in shelves peppered throughout the home. Enjoy modern upgrades including brand new flooring, new paint, new light fixtures, new blinds, pearly bright kitchen cabinets, and a newly updated shower. Laundry hookups included, plenty of parking with an extra long driveway, and lots of space to roam with an over-sized backyard! Convenient to 110 FWY, Pocket Park, Wetlands Park, Natural History Museum, food, shopping, and more. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 358 W 59th Place have any available units?
358 W 59th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 358 W 59th Place currently offering any rent specials?
358 W 59th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 358 W 59th Place pet-friendly?
No, 358 W 59th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 358 W 59th Place offer parking?
Yes, 358 W 59th Place offers parking.
Does 358 W 59th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 358 W 59th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 358 W 59th Place have a pool?
No, 358 W 59th Place does not have a pool.
Does 358 W 59th Place have accessible units?
No, 358 W 59th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 358 W 59th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 358 W 59th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 358 W 59th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 358 W 59th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
