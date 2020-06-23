358 W 59th Place

Amenities

w/d hookup parking recently renovated

Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL 3 BD 1 BA Craftsman-style home! Discover an abundance of well-preserved original features including classic wainscoting, majestic ceiling cross beams, and custom built-in shelves peppered throughout the home. Enjoy modern upgrades including brand new flooring, new paint, new light fixtures, new blinds, pearly bright kitchen cabinets, and a newly updated shower. Laundry hookups included, plenty of parking with an extra long driveway, and lots of space to roam with an over-sized backyard! Convenient to 110 FWY, Pocket Park, Wetlands Park, Natural History Museum, food, shopping, and more. Schedule a showing today!