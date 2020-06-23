3565 WONDER VIEW Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Prime location by the trailhead of the best hike in Los Angeles with incredible lake, downtown, and canyon views. 3 bed /2 bath with office that could be a 4th bedroom. A classic modern home circa 1964 on a very large lot with plenty of privacy and many of the original details of the home intact - the original modern kitchen, an open floor plan, built-in bookcases in the living room and several sliding glass doors allowing access to the views, the natural sunlight, the outdoors, and allowing access to the views, natural sunlight, the outdoors, and a newly-renovated large patio. Recent renovations include a new master bathroom, new laundry room, new windows, freshly painted throughout, and hardwood floors in all bedrooms. New landscaping, a jacuzzi with lake views and gates complete the exterior renovations.