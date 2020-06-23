All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3565 WONDER VIEW Drive

3565 Wonder View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

3565 Wonder View Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Prime location by the trailhead of the best hike in Los Angeles with incredible lake, downtown, and canyon views. 3 bed /2 bath with office that could be a 4th bedroom. A classic modern home circa 1964 on a very large lot with plenty of privacy and many of the original details of the home intact - the original modern kitchen, an open floor plan, built-in bookcases in the living room and several sliding glass doors allowing access to the views, the natural sunlight, the outdoors, and allowing access to the views, natural sunlight, the outdoors, and a newly-renovated large patio. Recent renovations include a new master bathroom, new laundry room, new windows, freshly painted throughout, and hardwood floors in all bedrooms. New landscaping, a jacuzzi with lake views and gates complete the exterior renovations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3565 WONDER VIEW Drive have any available units?
3565 WONDER VIEW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3565 WONDER VIEW Drive have?
Some of 3565 WONDER VIEW Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3565 WONDER VIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3565 WONDER VIEW Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3565 WONDER VIEW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3565 WONDER VIEW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3565 WONDER VIEW Drive offer parking?
No, 3565 WONDER VIEW Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3565 WONDER VIEW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3565 WONDER VIEW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3565 WONDER VIEW Drive have a pool?
No, 3565 WONDER VIEW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3565 WONDER VIEW Drive have accessible units?
No, 3565 WONDER VIEW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3565 WONDER VIEW Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3565 WONDER VIEW Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
