All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3517 West 59TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3517 West 59TH Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

3517 West 59TH Street

3517 West 59th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3517 West 59th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights

Amenities

carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
The second home is a cozy studio with a full kitchenette, full bathroom and spacious closet. The second home also has its own parking space with a carport conveniently located right in front of the front door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3517 West 59TH Street have any available units?
3517 West 59TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 3517 West 59TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
3517 West 59TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3517 West 59TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 3517 West 59TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3517 West 59TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 3517 West 59TH Street offers parking.
Does 3517 West 59TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3517 West 59TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3517 West 59TH Street have a pool?
No, 3517 West 59TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 3517 West 59TH Street have accessible units?
No, 3517 West 59TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3517 West 59TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3517 West 59TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3517 West 59TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3517 West 59TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College