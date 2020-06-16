3517 West 59th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90043 Park Mesa Heights
Amenities
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
The second home is a cozy studio with a full kitchenette, full bathroom and spacious closet. The second home also has its own parking space with a carport conveniently located right in front of the front door.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
