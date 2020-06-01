All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 23 2019 at 5:33 AM

3506 LAURELVALE Drive

3506 Laurelvale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3506 Laurelvale Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
BONUS ALERT: Carpenter School District! You CAN have it all in a rental and move-in today! Live the California Dream in this completely remodeled mid-century modern canyon home. Cutting-edge designer materials and fixtures throughout including cherry wood and Wenge Italian cabinetry, stainless-steel appliances (including a Viking cook top), Caeserstone counter tops, Duravit sinks, and Jado and Rohl faucets and fixtures. A 15-foot span of accordion glass doors in the residence's main living/dining space brings the outdoors inside. A large outdoor living room adds to the glam of living under a canopy of sun or stars. Open floor plan combines living, dining, and eat-in kitchen. Other features include bamboo hardwood floors, an above-ground jet-filled spa, master suite with large walk-in and master bath with dual sinks and separate tub and shower. 2 additional bedrooms share a bath. Laundry is located in a central hall. 2-car garage. 5min to Ventura. 15min to Sunset. Unfurnished only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3506 LAURELVALE Drive have any available units?
3506 LAURELVALE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3506 LAURELVALE Drive have?
Some of 3506 LAURELVALE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3506 LAURELVALE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3506 LAURELVALE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3506 LAURELVALE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3506 LAURELVALE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3506 LAURELVALE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3506 LAURELVALE Drive offers parking.
Does 3506 LAURELVALE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3506 LAURELVALE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3506 LAURELVALE Drive have a pool?
No, 3506 LAURELVALE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3506 LAURELVALE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3506 LAURELVALE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3506 LAURELVALE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3506 LAURELVALE Drive has units with dishwashers.
