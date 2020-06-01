3506 LAURELVALE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

BONUS ALERT: Carpenter School District! You CAN have it all in a rental and move-in today! Live the California Dream in this completely remodeled mid-century modern canyon home. Cutting-edge designer materials and fixtures throughout including cherry wood and Wenge Italian cabinetry, stainless-steel appliances (including a Viking cook top), Caeserstone counter tops, Duravit sinks, and Jado and Rohl faucets and fixtures. A 15-foot span of accordion glass doors in the residence's main living/dining space brings the outdoors inside. A large outdoor living room adds to the glam of living under a canopy of sun or stars. Open floor plan combines living, dining, and eat-in kitchen. Other features include bamboo hardwood floors, an above-ground jet-filled spa, master suite with large walk-in and master bath with dual sinks and separate tub and shower. 2 additional bedrooms share a bath. Laundry is located in a central hall. 2-car garage. 5min to Ventura. 15min to Sunset. Unfurnished only.