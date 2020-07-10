All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:35 AM

3489 Amethyst St

3489 Amethyst Street · No Longer Available
Location

3489 Amethyst Street, Los Angeles, CA 90032
LA-32

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
bbq/grill
range
Viewings are being scheduled as self-guided tours-call to set appt for an exclusive time slot to view. Wonderful home featuring a spacious living room with laminate wood floors and mountain views. The kitchen is bright and spacious, ample cabinets & granite counter space, and appliances including a stove and fridge. The property has a lot size of 5,626 sq. ft. with an enclosed backyard with 2 private patio areas including BBQ grill, perfect for entertaining. This property is located minutes from DTLA, USC Medical Center, Old Town Pasadena & minutes from all of the trendy hot spots in Northeast LA. This home has so much to offer and is ready to move right in. Don't miss out on this excellent home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3489 Amethyst St have any available units?
3489 Amethyst St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3489 Amethyst St have?
Some of 3489 Amethyst St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3489 Amethyst St currently offering any rent specials?
3489 Amethyst St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3489 Amethyst St pet-friendly?
No, 3489 Amethyst St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3489 Amethyst St offer parking?
No, 3489 Amethyst St does not offer parking.
Does 3489 Amethyst St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3489 Amethyst St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3489 Amethyst St have a pool?
No, 3489 Amethyst St does not have a pool.
Does 3489 Amethyst St have accessible units?
No, 3489 Amethyst St does not have accessible units.
Does 3489 Amethyst St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3489 Amethyst St does not have units with dishwashers.
