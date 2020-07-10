3489 Amethyst St

Amenities

Viewings are being scheduled as self-guided tours-call to set appt for an exclusive time slot to view. Wonderful home featuring a spacious living room with laminate wood floors and mountain views. The kitchen is bright and spacious, ample cabinets & granite counter space, and appliances including a stove and fridge. The property has a lot size of 5,626 sq. ft. with an enclosed backyard with 2 private patio areas including BBQ grill, perfect for entertaining. This property is located minutes from DTLA, USC Medical Center, Old Town Pasadena & minutes from all of the trendy hot spots in Northeast LA. This home has so much to offer and is ready to move right in. Don't miss out on this excellent home!