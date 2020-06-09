3483 STONER Avenue

Amenities

Stunning, custom crafted property in prime Mar Vista Hill! A true enclave location on one of the best streets in all of Mar Vista. Perched on a hill sits this true entertainer's delight with an amazing indoor/outdoor flow, luscious landscaping & amazing, private backyard space. Large living room w/ fireplace awash in light opens to the magical, terraced backyard. Designer done gourmet kitchen features all Viking professional appliances w/ 4 ovens and 2 dishwashers, 2 sinks, large granite counter island, custom concrete counters, Italian faucets, large pantry, pot filler, Walker Zanger glass subway tiles & custom built cabinetry. Expansive master suite w/ fireplace, massive walk in closet, separate sitting area w/ Juliet balcony and tree top views. Romantic master bathroom w/ steam shower, soaking tub & dual vanities. Don't miss this opportunity! Also for sale at $2,645,000