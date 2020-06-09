All apartments in Los Angeles
3483 STONER Avenue
3483 STONER Avenue

3483 Stoner Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3483 Stoner Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning, custom crafted property in prime Mar Vista Hill! A true enclave location on one of the best streets in all of Mar Vista. Perched on a hill sits this true entertainer's delight with an amazing indoor/outdoor flow, luscious landscaping & amazing, private backyard space. Large living room w/ fireplace awash in light opens to the magical, terraced backyard. Designer done gourmet kitchen features all Viking professional appliances w/ 4 ovens and 2 dishwashers, 2 sinks, large granite counter island, custom concrete counters, Italian faucets, large pantry, pot filler, Walker Zanger glass subway tiles & custom built cabinetry. Expansive master suite w/ fireplace, massive walk in closet, separate sitting area w/ Juliet balcony and tree top views. Romantic master bathroom w/ steam shower, soaking tub & dual vanities. Don't miss this opportunity! Also for sale at $2,645,000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3483 STONER Avenue have any available units?
3483 STONER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3483 STONER Avenue have?
Some of 3483 STONER Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3483 STONER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3483 STONER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3483 STONER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3483 STONER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3483 STONER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3483 STONER Avenue offers parking.
Does 3483 STONER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3483 STONER Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3483 STONER Avenue have a pool?
No, 3483 STONER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3483 STONER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3483 STONER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3483 STONER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3483 STONER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
