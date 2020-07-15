All apartments in Los Angeles
3414 3rd Avenue

Location

3414 3rd Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Recently Remodeled 2BR/1BA in Beautiful West Adams - Property Id: 39401

Recently remodeled, safe 2BR/1BA duplex unit in West Adams on a beautiful, quiet street in historic Jefferson Park HPOZ, walking distance to a park, library, the Metro line and restaurants. Unit is bright and airy with updated stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, new floors and bathroom. Washer/Dryer included in the unit. Location is convenient to DTLA, USC, Culver City, Miracle Mile, 10 fwy, etc. Don't miss out on this gem triplex unit on a quiet street in beautiful West Adams.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/39401
Property Id 39401

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5444570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3414 3rd Avenue have any available units?
3414 3rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3414 3rd Avenue have?
Some of 3414 3rd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3414 3rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3414 3rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3414 3rd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3414 3rd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3414 3rd Avenue offer parking?
No, 3414 3rd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3414 3rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3414 3rd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3414 3rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 3414 3rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3414 3rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3414 3rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3414 3rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3414 3rd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
