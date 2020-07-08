All apartments in Los Angeles
341 North CROFT Avenue
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:01 PM

341 North CROFT Avenue

341 North Croft Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

341 North Croft Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
In a premier location in Beverly Grove awaits this beautiful Spanish home in the lower unit of the duplex. Move-in today and relish in your central location only moments away from dining, shopping and entertainment. Fall in love immediately upon entering the charming unit. Get cozy in the spacious living room with a warm fireplace and large windows welcoming natural light.Cook to your heart's content in the kitchen with stainless steel appliance and ample cabinetry. Kick your feet up in the master bedroom with French doors leading you to the back yard. Other features include a laundry room, guest bedroom, large driveway for 2 cars, and patio. New landscaping and painting in progress. This Beverly Grove gem will not last long! room for 2 cars and patio. New landscaping and painting in progress. This Beverly Grove gem will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

