341 North CROFT Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

In a premier location in Beverly Grove awaits this beautiful Spanish home in the lower unit of the duplex. Move-in today and relish in your central location only moments away from dining, shopping and entertainment. Fall in love immediately upon entering the charming unit. Get cozy in the spacious living room with a warm fireplace and large windows welcoming natural light.Cook to your heart's content in the kitchen with stainless steel appliance and ample cabinetry. Kick your feet up in the master bedroom with French doors leading you to the back yard. Other features include a laundry room, guest bedroom, large driveway for 2 cars, and patio. New landscaping and painting in progress. This Beverly Grove gem will not last long!