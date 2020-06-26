All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3407 HUXLEY ST APT 27
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3407 HUXLEY ST APT 27

3407 Huxley Street · No Longer Available
Location

3407 Huxley Street, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Los Feliz

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SERENE AND SPACIOUS CONDO | ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! GRIFFITH PARK AND LA RIVER IS YOUR BACKYARD! |BALCONY W/ VIEW OF LUSH COURTYARD |
Quiet and peaceful condo in lush Los Feliz ! Within minutes experience everything that both Atwater Village and Los Feliz Village have to offer! If you are a foodie, visit Messhall Kitchen, Little Dom?s, Alcove Bakery, and much more less than a 5-minute drive away! If you love the outdoors, hiking trails are abundant! Hiking at Griffith Park is seconds away or just head over to the bike path to the L.A. River to get your cycle on! This property is amazingly central with nature all at your fingertips!
When you?re not exploring the community around you, enjoy the beauty that is your apartment. With renovated Pergo floors, new dual pane windows, a spacious kitchen with all appliances, including a water filter on tap, and a large living area perfect for entertaining!
The layout is open, inviting, and bright! The kitchen and living room are free-flowing and lead out to your massive balcony that overlooks the lush courtyard. This balcony has its own awning, making for the perfect area to enjoy an early morning coffee or tea in the quiet of your own space.
The bedroom also has an abundance of natural light. Storage in the bedroom is not a problem as there is a large wall to wall closet!
Parking is a breeze! One spot in the garage is yours. In addition, there is an on-site coin-operated laundry!
ALL utilities are included! Central A/C and heat, secured building, private yet central! This is a wonderful 1 bedroom to call home.
Contact me today to set up a showing!

One year lease min
One full month\'s rent plus one month\'s rent deposit
All funds due upon lease signing
Owner pays water, gas, trash, and electric
1 parking space included
On-Site coin laundry
Small pets under 15lbs will be considered with an additional deposit of $500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3407 HUXLEY ST APT 27 have any available units?
3407 HUXLEY ST APT 27 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3407 HUXLEY ST APT 27 have?
Some of 3407 HUXLEY ST APT 27's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3407 HUXLEY ST APT 27 currently offering any rent specials?
3407 HUXLEY ST APT 27 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3407 HUXLEY ST APT 27 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3407 HUXLEY ST APT 27 is pet friendly.
Does 3407 HUXLEY ST APT 27 offer parking?
Yes, 3407 HUXLEY ST APT 27 offers parking.
Does 3407 HUXLEY ST APT 27 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3407 HUXLEY ST APT 27 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3407 HUXLEY ST APT 27 have a pool?
No, 3407 HUXLEY ST APT 27 does not have a pool.
Does 3407 HUXLEY ST APT 27 have accessible units?
No, 3407 HUXLEY ST APT 27 does not have accessible units.
Does 3407 HUXLEY ST APT 27 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3407 HUXLEY ST APT 27 does not have units with dishwashers.

