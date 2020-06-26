3407 HUXLEY ST APT 27

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

SERENE AND SPACIOUS CONDO | ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! GRIFFITH PARK AND LA RIVER IS YOUR BACKYARD! |BALCONY W/ VIEW OF LUSH COURTYARD |

Quiet and peaceful condo in lush Los Feliz ! Within minutes experience everything that both Atwater Village and Los Feliz Village have to offer! If you are a foodie, visit Messhall Kitchen, Little Dom?s, Alcove Bakery, and much more less than a 5-minute drive away! If you love the outdoors, hiking trails are abundant! Hiking at Griffith Park is seconds away or just head over to the bike path to the L.A. River to get your cycle on! This property is amazingly central with nature all at your fingertips!

When you?re not exploring the community around you, enjoy the beauty that is your apartment. With renovated Pergo floors, new dual pane windows, a spacious kitchen with all appliances, including a water filter on tap, and a large living area perfect for entertaining!

The layout is open, inviting, and bright! The kitchen and living room are free-flowing and lead out to your massive balcony that overlooks the lush courtyard. This balcony has its own awning, making for the perfect area to enjoy an early morning coffee or tea in the quiet of your own space.

The bedroom also has an abundance of natural light. Storage in the bedroom is not a problem as there is a large wall to wall closet!

Parking is a breeze! One spot in the garage is yours. In addition, there is an on-site coin-operated laundry!

ALL utilities are included! Central A/C and heat, secured building, private yet central! This is a wonderful 1 bedroom to call home.

Contact me today to set up a showing!



One year lease min

One full month\'s rent plus one month\'s rent deposit

All funds due upon lease signing

Owner pays water, gas, trash, and electric

1 parking space included

On-Site coin laundry

Small pets under 15lbs will be considered with an additional deposit of $500