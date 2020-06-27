All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3363 Bellota Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3363 Bellota Way
Last updated September 2 2019 at 1:12 PM

3363 Bellota Way

3363 Bellota Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Griffith Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3363 Bellota Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Spacious & Bright Los Feliz 1BR with a VIEW! - Property Id: 24545

Great Los Feliz Location! Upper unit in 6-unit courtyard building. 1-car Garage Parking. This gem is nestled on a hidden street off Los Feliz Blvd, close to local shops & restaurants, only a few blocks to The Mulholland Fountain, Trader Joe's, Griffith Park, The Los Feliz Village and Atwater Village! Super-convenient! Walk up the indoor staircase (lined with a row of windows) & say hello to your new life! Natural light bounces off the hardwood floors. The living room features plenty of room for dining and entertaining! The eat-in kitchen is a classic hallway set-up - with a bonus nook at the end - perfect as a small office. It opens up to the back door, which leads you down to the patio that's surrounded by greenery; very nice indeed! The bedroom is wide, and will easily fit a California King. The bedroom also has two closets, one of which is a walk-in. Sweet! This is a corner unit. Call 323-810-8701. Sorry, no pets and no smoking on the property.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/24545p
Property Id 24545

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5035309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3363 Bellota Way have any available units?
3363 Bellota Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3363 Bellota Way have?
Some of 3363 Bellota Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3363 Bellota Way currently offering any rent specials?
3363 Bellota Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3363 Bellota Way pet-friendly?
No, 3363 Bellota Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3363 Bellota Way offer parking?
Yes, 3363 Bellota Way offers parking.
Does 3363 Bellota Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3363 Bellota Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3363 Bellota Way have a pool?
No, 3363 Bellota Way does not have a pool.
Does 3363 Bellota Way have accessible units?
No, 3363 Bellota Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3363 Bellota Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3363 Bellota Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College