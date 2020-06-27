All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 335 W 74th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
335 W 74th St
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

335 W 74th St

335 West 74th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

335 West 74th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90003
CANNDU

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
range
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stand alone large 1bd/1ba unit with little yard, parking, and great layout - Stand alone large 1bd/1ba unit with little yard, parking, and great layout. Kitchen with granite counter top, new range, hood, and individual new water heater. new carpet and tile floor throughout the unit.
Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Pets submit for approval. Equal Opportunity Housing *Availability and price subject to change.

(RLNE5057779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 W 74th St have any available units?
335 W 74th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 335 W 74th St have?
Some of 335 W 74th St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 W 74th St currently offering any rent specials?
335 W 74th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 W 74th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 335 W 74th St is pet friendly.
Does 335 W 74th St offer parking?
Yes, 335 W 74th St offers parking.
Does 335 W 74th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 W 74th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 W 74th St have a pool?
No, 335 W 74th St does not have a pool.
Does 335 W 74th St have accessible units?
No, 335 W 74th St does not have accessible units.
Does 335 W 74th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 W 74th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
The Ivy
15301 Valley Vista Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College