335 W 74th St

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters range Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stand alone large 1bd/1ba unit with little yard, parking, and great layout - Stand alone large 1bd/1ba unit with little yard, parking, and great layout. Kitchen with granite counter top, new range, hood, and individual new water heater. new carpet and tile floor throughout the unit.

Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Pets submit for approval. Equal Opportunity Housing *Availability and price subject to change.



(RLNE5057779)