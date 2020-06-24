3329 LEDGEWOOD Drive

Amenities

Lovingly restored 1952 Architectural John Lautner, FAIA original in Beachwood Canyon available for lease for the first time. This beautiful home has been in the family for 67 years. It has recently been restored with the guidance of Helene Arahuete who has worked with Mr. Lautner since 1971 and keeps his architectural firm active. Nestled in one of the most distinguished neighborhoods below the Hollywood Sign; boasting beamed ceilings and the architect's distinct floor-to-ceiling windows providing ample natural light.The original radiant heat in the polished concrete floors and walls keep this home warm and cozy. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, an energy efficient roof, and mini-split air conditioning system. Three Bedrooms/Two Baths. Additionally, there is a large open room for an office, gym, or studio, with generous storage and equipped with a new washer/dryer. This is a rare opportunity to live in a historic architectural gem.