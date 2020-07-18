All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3325 Castle Heights Ave.

3325 Castle Heights Avenue · (310) 930-4630
Location

3325 Castle Heights Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2395 · Avail. now

$2,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
**MUST SEE** 2 Bedroom + 2 Bath - Property Id: 221203

This place is Great! Great Location! Great Price! Great Parking! Great Unit!

Castle Heights Apartments
3325 Castle Heights Ave.
W. Los Angeles, CA 90034

2 Bedroom + 2 Bath
Rent: $2,395.00 and up
Deposit: $1,000.00
863 sqft
Utilities include water & standard trash removal

Building is gated with intercom system, has underground parking for 2 & large laundry facilities. Unit has full kitchen with dishwasher, large mirrored closets, fireplace, French doors which lead onto balcony & storage. Unit is walking distance to shops and restaurants, is close to bus stop, metro and has easy access to freeway.

Available Now
Pets: Cat ok with Pet Deposit of $250
Appliances and/or color schemes may vary from photos

Please call the Property Manager @ (310) 836-6007 for more information or to make an appointment to view unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3325-castle-heights-ave.-west-los-angeles-ca/221203
Property Id 221203

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5950357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3325 Castle Heights Ave. have any available units?
3325 Castle Heights Ave. has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3325 Castle Heights Ave. have?
Some of 3325 Castle Heights Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3325 Castle Heights Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3325 Castle Heights Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3325 Castle Heights Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3325 Castle Heights Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3325 Castle Heights Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3325 Castle Heights Ave. offers parking.
Does 3325 Castle Heights Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3325 Castle Heights Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3325 Castle Heights Ave. have a pool?
No, 3325 Castle Heights Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3325 Castle Heights Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3325 Castle Heights Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3325 Castle Heights Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3325 Castle Heights Ave. has units with dishwashers.
