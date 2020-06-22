3321 BONNIE HILL Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Perched on its own street-to-street promontory behind gates providing the utmost privacy, this incredible celebrity enclave features a bright & open floor plan with breathtaking views from every room. Completely & newly remodeled, this 4 bed Smart Home boasts grand scale, floor-to-ceiling walls of glass, & imported materials and fixtures. The lustrous Master suite boasts 180 degree city views and a spa-like bath. Having hosted countless celebrities, this home is an entertainer's dream w/ a large motorcourt, sprawling backyard, pool, & fire-pit. Equipped with the latest technology, this eco-friendly home has a high-end security system, and neon lighting. This architectural masterpiece is ideally situated minutes from Runyon Canyon w/ views of the Hollywood sign and the City. This is a rare opportunity to own a designer done home every amenity imaginable featuring an incredible indoor-outdoor flow, perfect for enjoying the best of the SoCal lifestyle.