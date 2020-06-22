3321 BONNIE HILL Drive

Amenities
Perched on its own street-to-street promontory behind gates providing the utmost privacy, this incredible celebrity enclave features a bright & open floor plan with breathtaking views from every room. Completely & newly remodeled, this 4 bed Smart Home boasts grand scale, floor-to-ceiling walls of glass, & imported materials and fixtures. The lustrous Master suite boasts 180 degree city views and a spa-like bath. Having hosted countless celebrities, this home is an entertainer's dream w/ a large motorcourt, sprawling backyard, pool, & fire-pit. Equipped with the latest technology, this eco-friendly home has a high-end security system, and neon lighting. This architectural masterpiece is ideally situated minutes from Runyon Canyon w/ views of the Hollywood sign and the City. This is a rare opportunity to own a designer done home every amenity imaginable featuring an incredible indoor-outdoor flow, perfect for enjoying the best of the SoCal lifestyle.