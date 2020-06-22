All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3321 BONNIE HILL Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3321 BONNIE HILL Drive
Last updated March 24 2020 at 7:18 AM

3321 BONNIE HILL Drive

3321 Bonnie Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3321 Bonnie Hill Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Perched on its own street-to-street promontory behind gates providing the utmost privacy, this incredible celebrity enclave features a bright & open floor plan with breathtaking views from every room. Completely & newly remodeled, this 4 bed Smart Home boasts grand scale, floor-to-ceiling walls of glass, & imported materials and fixtures. The lustrous Master suite boasts 180 degree city views and a spa-like bath. Having hosted countless celebrities, this home is an entertainer's dream w/ a large motorcourt, sprawling backyard, pool, & fire-pit. Equipped with the latest technology, this eco-friendly home has a high-end security system, and neon lighting. This architectural masterpiece is ideally situated minutes from Runyon Canyon w/ views of the Hollywood sign and the City. This is a rare opportunity to own a designer done home every amenity imaginable featuring an incredible indoor-outdoor flow, perfect for enjoying the best of the SoCal lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3321 BONNIE HILL Drive have any available units?
3321 BONNIE HILL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3321 BONNIE HILL Drive have?
Some of 3321 BONNIE HILL Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3321 BONNIE HILL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3321 BONNIE HILL Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3321 BONNIE HILL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3321 BONNIE HILL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3321 BONNIE HILL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3321 BONNIE HILL Drive does offer parking.
Does 3321 BONNIE HILL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3321 BONNIE HILL Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3321 BONNIE HILL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3321 BONNIE HILL Drive has a pool.
Does 3321 BONNIE HILL Drive have accessible units?
No, 3321 BONNIE HILL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3321 BONNIE HILL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3321 BONNIE HILL Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College