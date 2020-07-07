All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3314 Barham Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3314 Barham Blvd.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3314 Barham Blvd.

3314 Barham Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3314 Barham Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Location! Location! Location! nestled in the heart of Universal city is this enchanting 1 bedroom apartment. 5 minute drive to Universal studios, City walk and much much more. Apartment is all re done with brand new furniture & Appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3314 Barham Blvd. have any available units?
3314 Barham Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 3314 Barham Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
3314 Barham Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3314 Barham Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 3314 Barham Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3314 Barham Blvd. offer parking?
No, 3314 Barham Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 3314 Barham Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3314 Barham Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3314 Barham Blvd. have a pool?
No, 3314 Barham Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 3314 Barham Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 3314 Barham Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3314 Barham Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3314 Barham Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3314 Barham Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3314 Barham Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Del Mor Apartments
1551 Echo Park Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College