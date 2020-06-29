All apartments in Los Angeles
326 N Orange Grove
Last updated July 1 2020 at 6:59 PM

326 N Orange Grove

326 North Orange Grove Avenue · (213) 280-7484
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

326 North Orange Grove Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Centrally located blocks from the grove, located 8 miles from the beach and 8 miles to downtown LA. 3 blocks east of Fairfax ave and just above CBS studios. Conveniently located in the heart of Hollywood as the Grove, stores and many restaurants are very walkable. Beautiful Arch window in the front of the living room. High ceilings and hardwood floors though out entire unit. Staircase is in the common area. there is a parking space but it is tandem shared parking space, need to coordinate with other tenant. No permits for parking on the street.
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Los Angeles. Amenities included: central heat, hardwood floors, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,000/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Heinz Famularo at 213-280-7484 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 N Orange Grove have any available units?
326 N Orange Grove has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 N Orange Grove have?
Some of 326 N Orange Grove's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 N Orange Grove currently offering any rent specials?
326 N Orange Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 N Orange Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, 326 N Orange Grove is pet friendly.
Does 326 N Orange Grove offer parking?
Yes, 326 N Orange Grove offers parking.
Does 326 N Orange Grove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 326 N Orange Grove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 N Orange Grove have a pool?
No, 326 N Orange Grove does not have a pool.
Does 326 N Orange Grove have accessible units?
No, 326 N Orange Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 326 N Orange Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, 326 N Orange Grove does not have units with dishwashers.
