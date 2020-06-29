326 N Orange Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Centrally located blocks from the grove, located 8 miles from the beach and 8 miles to downtown LA. 3 blocks east of Fairfax ave and just above CBS studios. Conveniently located in the heart of Hollywood as the Grove, stores and many restaurants are very walkable. Beautiful Arch window in the front of the living room. High ceilings and hardwood floors though out entire unit. Staircase is in the common area. there is a parking space but it is tandem shared parking space, need to coordinate with other tenant. No permits for parking on the street.

Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Los Angeles. Amenities included: central heat, hardwood floors, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,000/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Heinz Famularo at 213-280-7484 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.