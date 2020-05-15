All apartments in Los Angeles
326 4TH Avenue
326 4TH Avenue

326 4th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

326 4th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
key fob access
Available Furnished & Unfurnished - Experience the ultimate Venice Beach lifestyle with this newly updated craftsman-style bungalow with modern amenities and glass Dutch doors that exemplify the indoor-outdoor style living. Stroll down the private deck walkway, across the White Diamond Granite Sand flooring, through the secluded yard with a custom water fountain to the keyless entry door. This light infused and spacious open concept home offers brand new appliances that include: washer and dryer in-unit, dishwasher, oven range and refrigerator. Entertain guests at the sit up bar area and retire to a spacious bedroom with walk-in closet and air conditioning. Additional highlights include a private one-car garage, Carrara marble shower with rain showerhead, Japanese-style Toto toilet with bidet and Nest camera system. Unbelievable location with incredible proximity to Rose Ave., Abbott Kinney, Gjusta, Groundworks and many other boutique shops and restaurants known only in Venice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 4TH Avenue have any available units?
326 4TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 4TH Avenue have?
Some of 326 4TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 4TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
326 4TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 4TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 326 4TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 326 4TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 326 4TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 326 4TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 326 4TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 4TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 326 4TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 326 4TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 326 4TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 326 4TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 4TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
