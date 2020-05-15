326 4TH Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage key fob access

Available Furnished & Unfurnished - Experience the ultimate Venice Beach lifestyle with this newly updated craftsman-style bungalow with modern amenities and glass Dutch doors that exemplify the indoor-outdoor style living. Stroll down the private deck walkway, across the White Diamond Granite Sand flooring, through the secluded yard with a custom water fountain to the keyless entry door. This light infused and spacious open concept home offers brand new appliances that include: washer and dryer in-unit, dishwasher, oven range and refrigerator. Entertain guests at the sit up bar area and retire to a spacious bedroom with walk-in closet and air conditioning. Additional highlights include a private one-car garage, Carrara marble shower with rain showerhead, Japanese-style Toto toilet with bidet and Nest camera system. Unbelievable location with incredible proximity to Rose Ave., Abbott Kinney, Gjusta, Groundworks and many other boutique shops and restaurants known only in Venice.