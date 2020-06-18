3251 DESCANSO Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Modern Architectural in the heart of Silver Lake with downtown views and walkability to Sunset Blvd's finest restaurants and shopping. This airy 3 bed 2.5 bath multi-level home features soaring ceilings and tall 3 panel sliders which lead to the generous private patio and rear yard for seamless indoor/outdoor living. The bright modern eat in kitchen comes with Bosch, Fischer & Paykel appliances and a separate bar area. Lighting by Artemide and Tom Dixon. Additional amenities include video intercom security system, large 2 car garage with direct entry, 5 zone heating and air, polished concrete and wide plank white oak flooring. Designed by Green City Building, completed in 2017.