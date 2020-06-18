All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3251 DESCANSO Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3251 DESCANSO Drive
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:27 AM

3251 DESCANSO Drive

3251 Descanso Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3251 Descanso Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Modern Architectural in the heart of Silver Lake with downtown views and walkability to Sunset Blvd's finest restaurants and shopping. This airy 3 bed 2.5 bath multi-level home features soaring ceilings and tall 3 panel sliders which lead to the generous private patio and rear yard for seamless indoor/outdoor living. The bright modern eat in kitchen comes with Bosch, Fischer & Paykel appliances and a separate bar area. Lighting by Artemide and Tom Dixon. Additional amenities include video intercom security system, large 2 car garage with direct entry, 5 zone heating and air, polished concrete and wide plank white oak flooring. Designed by Green City Building, completed in 2017.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3251 DESCANSO Drive have any available units?
3251 DESCANSO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3251 DESCANSO Drive have?
Some of 3251 DESCANSO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3251 DESCANSO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3251 DESCANSO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3251 DESCANSO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3251 DESCANSO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3251 DESCANSO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3251 DESCANSO Drive offers parking.
Does 3251 DESCANSO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3251 DESCANSO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3251 DESCANSO Drive have a pool?
No, 3251 DESCANSO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3251 DESCANSO Drive have accessible units?
No, 3251 DESCANSO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3251 DESCANSO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3251 DESCANSO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Pegasus
612 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College