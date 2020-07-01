3245 PROVON Lane

Amenities

One of a kind private compound on a pristine Cheviot Hills cul-de-sac. Perfect for a family, this unique estate is situated on a rare double lot and conveys oasis, resort style living the moment you step onto the grounds. Filled with natural light, the home features a gourmet chef's kitchen, generous living rooms, a fully equipped gym, sauna, and a large entertainment room with separate loft area, pool-table, movie projector, and sliding doors that open up to the expansive pool, spa, and BBQ area surrounded by mature landscaping. Close to shops and restaurants, this fully-furnished offering is the perfect oasis in the heart of the city.