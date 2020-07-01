All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 30 2020 at 6:26 AM

3245 PROVON Lane

3245 Provon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3245 Provon Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
One of a kind private compound on a pristine Cheviot Hills cul-de-sac. Perfect for a family, this unique estate is situated on a rare double lot and conveys oasis, resort style living the moment you step onto the grounds. Filled with natural light, the home features a gourmet chef's kitchen, generous living rooms, a fully equipped gym, sauna, and a large entertainment room with separate loft area, pool-table, movie projector, and sliding doors that open up to the expansive pool, spa, and BBQ area surrounded by mature landscaping. Close to shops and restaurants, this fully-furnished offering is the perfect oasis in the heart of the city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3245 PROVON Lane have any available units?
3245 PROVON Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3245 PROVON Lane have?
Some of 3245 PROVON Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3245 PROVON Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3245 PROVON Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3245 PROVON Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3245 PROVON Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3245 PROVON Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3245 PROVON Lane offers parking.
Does 3245 PROVON Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3245 PROVON Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3245 PROVON Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3245 PROVON Lane has a pool.
Does 3245 PROVON Lane have accessible units?
No, 3245 PROVON Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3245 PROVON Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3245 PROVON Lane has units with dishwashers.

