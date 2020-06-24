3203 HOLLYDALE Drive

Amenities

Elegant Spanish 2 Bed 1 Bath home for lease in the heart of Atwater Village. This home has just been entirely renovated. Updates include: new open concept kitchen, stainless steel appliances, dining room with floor to ceiling built-in cabinets, new central air/heat, new hardwood flooring & a fresh inviting landscape. Only a few blocks from all things Atwater. And just a short commute to Burbank, Glendale, and DTLA. There is a shared laundry room with a washer & dryer. There is also a separate detached one bedroom, one bathroom back house that will be rented separately.