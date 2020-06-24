All apartments in Los Angeles
3203 HOLLYDALE Drive

3203 Hollydale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3203 Hollydale Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Elegant Spanish 2 Bed 1 Bath home for lease in the heart of Atwater Village. This home has just been entirely renovated. Updates include: new open concept kitchen, stainless steel appliances, dining room with floor to ceiling built-in cabinets, new central air/heat, new hardwood flooring & a fresh inviting landscape. Only a few blocks from all things Atwater. And just a short commute to Burbank, Glendale, and DTLA. There is a shared laundry room with a washer & dryer. There is also a separate detached one bedroom, one bathroom back house that will be rented separately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3203 HOLLYDALE Drive have any available units?
3203 HOLLYDALE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3203 HOLLYDALE Drive have?
Some of 3203 HOLLYDALE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3203 HOLLYDALE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3203 HOLLYDALE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3203 HOLLYDALE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3203 HOLLYDALE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3203 HOLLYDALE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3203 HOLLYDALE Drive offers parking.
Does 3203 HOLLYDALE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3203 HOLLYDALE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3203 HOLLYDALE Drive have a pool?
No, 3203 HOLLYDALE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3203 HOLLYDALE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3203 HOLLYDALE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3203 HOLLYDALE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3203 HOLLYDALE Drive has units with dishwashers.
