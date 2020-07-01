Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3176 Casitas Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3176 Casitas Ave
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3176 Casitas Ave
3176 Casitas Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Atwater Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3176 Casitas Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
House - Property Id: 204787
Modern look new bathrooms new kitchen two story lots of room
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/204787
Property Id 204787
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5469253)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3176 Casitas Ave have any available units?
3176 Casitas Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3176 Casitas Ave have?
Some of 3176 Casitas Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3176 Casitas Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3176 Casitas Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3176 Casitas Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3176 Casitas Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 3176 Casitas Ave offer parking?
No, 3176 Casitas Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3176 Casitas Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3176 Casitas Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3176 Casitas Ave have a pool?
No, 3176 Casitas Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3176 Casitas Ave have accessible units?
No, 3176 Casitas Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3176 Casitas Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3176 Casitas Ave has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Poinsettia
1324 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College