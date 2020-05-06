All apartments in Los Angeles
312 S Boyle - 1
Last updated April 14 2020 at 6:44 PM

312 S Boyle - 1

312 S Boyle Ave · (310) 894-6797
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

312 S Boyle Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Bright Sunny Single Room – Close to Metro – ALL Utilities Included!

Private room in Boyle Heights apartment building.

ALL utilities are included, so you have NO separate bills for electricity, gas, water, trash, sewer, etc.

Sunny, bright room with hand sink in room.

Shared bathroom in hallway (separate bathrooms for men and women).

There is NO kitchen in the building.

Very close distance to LA Metro Station at Mariachi Plaza on the Gold Line.

Parking may be available for an additional fee.

MUST HAVE PASSING CREDIT AND BACKGROUND CHECK.

***NO SMOKING
***NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 S Boyle - 1 have any available units?
312 S Boyle - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 312 S Boyle - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
312 S Boyle - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 S Boyle - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 312 S Boyle - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 312 S Boyle - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 312 S Boyle - 1 does offer parking.
Does 312 S Boyle - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 S Boyle - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 S Boyle - 1 have a pool?
No, 312 S Boyle - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 312 S Boyle - 1 have accessible units?
No, 312 S Boyle - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 312 S Boyle - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 S Boyle - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 S Boyle - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 S Boyle - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
