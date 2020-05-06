312 S Boyle - 1

Amenities

Bright Sunny Single Room – Close to Metro – ALL Utilities Included!



Private room in Boyle Heights apartment building.



ALL utilities are included, so you have NO separate bills for electricity, gas, water, trash, sewer, etc.



Sunny, bright room with hand sink in room.



Shared bathroom in hallway (separate bathrooms for men and women).



There is NO kitchen in the building.



Very close distance to LA Metro Station at Mariachi Plaza on the Gold Line.



Parking may be available for an additional fee.



MUST HAVE PASSING CREDIT AND BACKGROUND CHECK.



***NO SMOKING

***NO PETS