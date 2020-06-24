310 S Kenmore Ave Apt 204

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pet friendly

Available for immediate move-in, 310 S Kenmore has undergone a massive reconstruction. The building includes remodeled 1bdrms, 1bdrm lofts, and 2 bdrms ranging in price from $1795 - $2395. These large apartments in Koreatown are centrally located, close to Wilshire, freeways, downtown and plenty of shopping and dining. You're even within walking distance to the Wilshire and Vermont Metro Station.



The apartments all feature a beautiful modern look with hardwood floors, air conditioning, and extra closet space. The bathrooms and kitchens are luxurious and spacious and feature all new stainless steel appliances.



The building also features onsite laundry, elevator, gated entry and gated/reserved parking.



***TEXT*** Kesh at 805 452 1431 to come and check out the unit today!



Sorry but we don't allow pets.



(RLNE4664938)