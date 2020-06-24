All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

310 S Kenmore Ave Apt 204

310 South Kenmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

310 South Kenmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pet friendly
Available for immediate move-in, 310 S Kenmore has undergone a massive reconstruction. The building includes remodeled 1bdrms, 1bdrm lofts, and 2 bdrms ranging in price from $1795 - $2395. These large apartments in Koreatown are centrally located, close to Wilshire, freeways, downtown and plenty of shopping and dining. You're even within walking distance to the Wilshire and Vermont Metro Station.

The apartments all feature a beautiful modern look with hardwood floors, air conditioning, and extra closet space. The bathrooms and kitchens are luxurious and spacious and feature all new stainless steel appliances.

The building also features onsite laundry, elevator, gated entry and gated/reserved parking.

***TEXT*** Kesh at 805 452 1431 to come and check out the unit today!

Sorry but we don't allow pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4664938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 S Kenmore Ave Apt 204 have any available units?
310 S Kenmore Ave Apt 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 S Kenmore Ave Apt 204 have?
Some of 310 S Kenmore Ave Apt 204's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 S Kenmore Ave Apt 204 currently offering any rent specials?
310 S Kenmore Ave Apt 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 S Kenmore Ave Apt 204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 S Kenmore Ave Apt 204 is pet friendly.
Does 310 S Kenmore Ave Apt 204 offer parking?
Yes, 310 S Kenmore Ave Apt 204 offers parking.
Does 310 S Kenmore Ave Apt 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 S Kenmore Ave Apt 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 S Kenmore Ave Apt 204 have a pool?
No, 310 S Kenmore Ave Apt 204 does not have a pool.
Does 310 S Kenmore Ave Apt 204 have accessible units?
No, 310 S Kenmore Ave Apt 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 310 S Kenmore Ave Apt 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 S Kenmore Ave Apt 204 has units with dishwashers.
