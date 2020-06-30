Rent Calculator
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM
3021 W 12th Place
3021 West 12th Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
3021 West 12th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Olympic Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
house is in fromt of elementary school. big yard for kids to play. quite street. great neibhorhood
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3021 W 12th Place have any available units?
3021 W 12th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 3021 W 12th Place currently offering any rent specials?
3021 W 12th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3021 W 12th Place pet-friendly?
No, 3021 W 12th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 3021 W 12th Place offer parking?
No, 3021 W 12th Place does not offer parking.
Does 3021 W 12th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3021 W 12th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3021 W 12th Place have a pool?
No, 3021 W 12th Place does not have a pool.
Does 3021 W 12th Place have accessible units?
No, 3021 W 12th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3021 W 12th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3021 W 12th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3021 W 12th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3021 W 12th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
