All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3021 W 12th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3021 W 12th Place
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

3021 W 12th Place

3021 West 12th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Olympic Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3021 West 12th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Olympic Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
house is in fromt of elementary school. big yard for kids to play. quite street. great neibhorhood

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3021 W 12th Place have any available units?
3021 W 12th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 3021 W 12th Place currently offering any rent specials?
3021 W 12th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3021 W 12th Place pet-friendly?
No, 3021 W 12th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3021 W 12th Place offer parking?
No, 3021 W 12th Place does not offer parking.
Does 3021 W 12th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3021 W 12th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3021 W 12th Place have a pool?
No, 3021 W 12th Place does not have a pool.
Does 3021 W 12th Place have accessible units?
No, 3021 W 12th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3021 W 12th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3021 W 12th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3021 W 12th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3021 W 12th Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College