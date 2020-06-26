All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3021 Carmona Ave 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3021 Carmona Ave 5
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

3021 Carmona Ave 5

3021 Carmona Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3021 Carmona Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90016
West Adams

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
SPACIOUS ONE BED NEAR CULVER CITY! NICE! - Property Id: 126044

Recently remodeled units offered!
Text if you can make it to the property: 213-640-9404.
All layouts are very similar - Not photos of actual unit.

One bedroom
Pets ok with deposit
One year lease
Parking included (1)
Owner pays water only
Available for immediate move-in
Laundry on-site
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126044
Property Id 126044

(RLNE5573454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3021 Carmona Ave 5 have any available units?
3021 Carmona Ave 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3021 Carmona Ave 5 have?
Some of 3021 Carmona Ave 5's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3021 Carmona Ave 5 currently offering any rent specials?
3021 Carmona Ave 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3021 Carmona Ave 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3021 Carmona Ave 5 is pet friendly.
Does 3021 Carmona Ave 5 offer parking?
Yes, 3021 Carmona Ave 5 offers parking.
Does 3021 Carmona Ave 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3021 Carmona Ave 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3021 Carmona Ave 5 have a pool?
No, 3021 Carmona Ave 5 does not have a pool.
Does 3021 Carmona Ave 5 have accessible units?
No, 3021 Carmona Ave 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 3021 Carmona Ave 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3021 Carmona Ave 5 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Burbank Village Apartments
12244 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Renaissance Tower Apartments
501 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College