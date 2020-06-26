3021 Carmona Ave 5

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

SPACIOUS ONE BED NEAR CULVER CITY! NICE! - Property Id: 126044



Recently remodeled units offered!

Text if you can make it to the property: 213-640-9404.

All layouts are very similar - Not photos of actual unit.



One bedroom

Pets ok with deposit

One year lease

Parking included (1)

Owner pays water only

Available for immediate move-in

Laundry on-site

