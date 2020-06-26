3021 Carmona Ave 5

3021 Carmona Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90016 West Adams
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
SPACIOUS ONE BED NEAR CULVER CITY! NICE! - Property Id: 126044
Recently remodeled units offered! Text if you can make it to the property: 213-640-9404. All layouts are very similar - Not photos of actual unit.
One bedroom Pets ok with deposit One year lease Parking included (1) Owner pays water only Available for immediate move-in Laundry on-site Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126044 Property Id 126044
(RLNE5573454)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
