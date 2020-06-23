All apartments in Los Angeles
2928 Cochran

2928 S Cochran Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2928 S Cochran Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90016
West Adams

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Your Dream Mid-City Studio just became available!
This centrally located Unit in the heart of LA is 20 mins to Hollywood or LAX and walking distance to the Expo La Brea Station which can bring you to DTLA or Santa Monica in 30 mins!
Newly modeled unit featuring:
*AC/Heating Unit*
*Insulated Windows*
*Walk In Closet*
*Remodeled Bathroom*
*Brand New Kitchen Appliances*
*Outdoor Patio Space*
*Parking Space*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2928 Cochran have any available units?
2928 Cochran doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2928 Cochran have?
Some of 2928 Cochran's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2928 Cochran currently offering any rent specials?
2928 Cochran is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2928 Cochran pet-friendly?
No, 2928 Cochran is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2928 Cochran offer parking?
Yes, 2928 Cochran offers parking.
Does 2928 Cochran have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2928 Cochran does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2928 Cochran have a pool?
No, 2928 Cochran does not have a pool.
Does 2928 Cochran have accessible units?
No, 2928 Cochran does not have accessible units.
Does 2928 Cochran have units with dishwashers?
No, 2928 Cochran does not have units with dishwashers.
