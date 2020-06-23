2928 S Cochran Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90016 West Adams
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Your Dream Mid-City Studio just became available! This centrally located Unit in the heart of LA is 20 mins to Hollywood or LAX and walking distance to the Expo La Brea Station which can bring you to DTLA or Santa Monica in 30 mins! Newly modeled unit featuring: *AC/Heating Unit* *Insulated Windows* *Walk In Closet* *Remodeled Bathroom* *Brand New Kitchen Appliances* *Outdoor Patio Space* *Parking Space*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2928 Cochran have any available units?
2928 Cochran doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.