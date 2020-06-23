2928 Cochran

Amenities

Your Dream Mid-City Studio just became available!

This centrally located Unit in the heart of LA is 20 mins to Hollywood or LAX and walking distance to the Expo La Brea Station which can bring you to DTLA or Santa Monica in 30 mins!

Newly modeled unit featuring:

*AC/Heating Unit*

*Insulated Windows*

*Walk In Closet*

*Remodeled Bathroom*

*Brand New Kitchen Appliances*

*Outdoor Patio Space*

*Parking Space*