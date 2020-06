Amenities

Great Rental in Boyle Heights ! Located near Downtown LA! Minutes from the Gold Line / Indiana Metro Station, a stones throw to the famous Evergreen Cemetery Jogging Path! Clean 2 bedroom 1 bath Duplex. 2917 New Jersey has great outdoor space! Here is your opportunity to have your own yard for entertaining! The duplex's are set up to offer each tenant the feel of having their own separate home!