All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 29 25TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
29 25TH Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

29 25TH Avenue

29 25th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

29 25th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enchanted beach lease - 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus 2 car private garage parking on one of the best beach walk streets in Venice. The newly renovated lease features a spacious front yard with brick patio that overlooks the walk street, hardwood floors throughout, a fireplace in living room, remodeled kitchen with new appliances, stove, refrigerator and dishwasher, 2 newly remodeled bathrooms plus 2 separate 1-car private garages. Ideally located on one of the best beach walk streets, this lease really has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 25TH Avenue have any available units?
29 25TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 29 25TH Avenue have?
Some of 29 25TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 25TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
29 25TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 25TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 29 25TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 29 25TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 29 25TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 29 25TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 25TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 25TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 29 25TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 29 25TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 29 25TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 29 25TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 25TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College