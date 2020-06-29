29 25TH Avenue

Amenities

Enchanted beach lease - 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus 2 car private garage parking on one of the best beach walk streets in Venice. The newly renovated lease features a spacious front yard with brick patio that overlooks the walk street, hardwood floors throughout, a fireplace in living room, remodeled kitchen with new appliances, stove, refrigerator and dishwasher, 2 newly remodeled bathrooms plus 2 separate 1-car private garages. Ideally located on one of the best beach walk streets, this lease really has it all!