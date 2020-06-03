2888 WESTSHIRE Drive

Amenities

Live the dream as the Hollywood sign greets you on your way home and you pass through the historic gates of Hollywood. Escape the stress of the city as you head up the stairs to your serene hideaway, complete with romantic stone fireplace, gracious gardens, and glorious hillside views. Your one-bedroom home gets a ton of natural light has plenty of closet space and features an updated kitchen and bathroom. In addition to your side garden, you have a front patio to enjoy your morning cup of coffee. For brunch, you can head down to the Beachwood cafe, or you can grab a picnic lunch from the Beachwood market for your hike on one of the nearby hiking trails. UTILITIES are all included.