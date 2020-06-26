All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2849 Palmer Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2849 Palmer Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 4:04 AM

2849 Palmer Drive

2849 Palmer Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2849 Palmer Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Eagle Rock

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming Single Family Home Located in Trendy Eagle Rock of the City of Los Angeles. Hip area close to downtown LA. The new terrace deck (an extra 200 sqft. ) provide unobstructed views, privacy and incomparable architectural elements that create a harmonious balance between interior and exterior in Southern California Outdoor Living. Relax, have some wine, and enjoy the beautiful, breathtaking panoramic sunset views. Completely all new expanded windows throughout, remodeled and reimagined house converted from an outdated Bungalow Style of House on the hill to a Specular Modern Home. The Open-Concept brand new kitchen and dry bar invite ample natural light and entertain with a magnificent view of the city. You will be amazed at how much detail went into this unique renovations and fall in love with the neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2849 Palmer Drive have any available units?
2849 Palmer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2849 Palmer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2849 Palmer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2849 Palmer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2849 Palmer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2849 Palmer Drive offer parking?
No, 2849 Palmer Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2849 Palmer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2849 Palmer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2849 Palmer Drive have a pool?
No, 2849 Palmer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2849 Palmer Drive have accessible units?
No, 2849 Palmer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2849 Palmer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2849 Palmer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2849 Palmer Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2849 Palmer Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
The Wellesley
1303 Wellesley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College