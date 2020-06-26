2849 Palmer Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming Single Family Home Located in Trendy Eagle Rock of the City of Los Angeles. Hip area close to downtown LA. The new terrace deck (an extra 200 sqft. ) provide unobstructed views, privacy and incomparable architectural elements that create a harmonious balance between interior and exterior in Southern California Outdoor Living. Relax, have some wine, and enjoy the beautiful, breathtaking panoramic sunset views. Completely all new expanded windows throughout, remodeled and reimagined house converted from an outdated Bungalow Style of House on the hill to a Specular Modern Home. The Open-Concept brand new kitchen and dry bar invite ample natural light and entertain with a magnificent view of the city. You will be amazed at how much detail went into this unique renovations and fall in love with the neighborhood.