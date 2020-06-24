2829 N Beachwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly yoga

Welcome to this dazzling home just above Beachwood Village perfectly located below the Hollywood Sign. FULLY FURNISHED, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths with bonus room great for office, nursery or can be used as a fourth bedroom. Off master is a private deck to relax after a long day, and enjoy the view. Experience ample natural light, hardwoods floors, recessed lighting, dramatic sunken living room with high ceiling and wood-burning fireplace and French doors that open to a terrace. When it's time to unwind, take full advantage of your own private Zen-like retreat and spa which is just steps away in your luscious backyard. With hillside views, you can escape up to an upper level space to surround yourself in tranquil greenery for some meditation and yoga or to start a morning hike. Other features: Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, formal dining and enclosed family room with build-in bar great for entertaining. This home is close to fabulous restaurants, hip cafes, theaters, Griffith Park, Paramount, and Universal Studios, hiking trails, Dog-Parks, horseback riding, nightlife and so much more.