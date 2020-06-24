All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2829 N Beachwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2829 N Beachwood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2829 N Beachwood Drive

2829 N Beachwood Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood United
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2829 N Beachwood Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
yoga
Welcome to this dazzling home just above Beachwood Village perfectly located below the Hollywood Sign. FULLY FURNISHED, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths with bonus room great for office, nursery or can be used as a fourth bedroom. Off master is a private deck to relax after a long day, and enjoy the view. Experience ample natural light, hardwoods floors, recessed lighting, dramatic sunken living room with high ceiling and wood-burning fireplace and French doors that open to a terrace. When it's time to unwind, take full advantage of your own private Zen-like retreat and spa which is just steps away in your luscious backyard. With hillside views, you can escape up to an upper level space to surround yourself in tranquil greenery for some meditation and yoga or to start a morning hike. Other features: Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, formal dining and enclosed family room with build-in bar great for entertaining. This home is close to fabulous restaurants, hip cafes, theaters, Griffith Park, Paramount, and Universal Studios, hiking trails, Dog-Parks, horseback riding, nightlife and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2829 N Beachwood Drive have any available units?
2829 N Beachwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2829 N Beachwood Drive have?
Some of 2829 N Beachwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2829 N Beachwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2829 N Beachwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2829 N Beachwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2829 N Beachwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2829 N Beachwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2829 N Beachwood Drive offers parking.
Does 2829 N Beachwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2829 N Beachwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2829 N Beachwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2829 N Beachwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2829 N Beachwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2829 N Beachwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2829 N Beachwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2829 N Beachwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College