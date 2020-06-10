2828 Pacific View Trail

Amenities

Perfectly situated about most of the movie studios - Above the City and the Valley this house is perched just off Mulholland Drive in the Hollywood Hills. Walking to the most famous hiking in Los Angeles - Runyon Canyon. Close to Paramount Pictures, Warner Brothers, Universal and Disney Studios. Situated between Downtown and Century City - and a short drive to a beach (without traffic). The house is above the street is a super quite neighborhood - it is so quite you can hear a pin drop. The house is fully furnished - with two full bedroom suites and two full baths with tubs and showers. The master has a jacuzzi tub and peek a boo views. Large living room, Large Kitchen, Large laundry room and Den office with secret garden paths. Outdoor as well as a in door dining area. 2 car garage with electric garage opener. This house is a relaxing quite get away from the City yet seconds away in your car.