Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

2828 Pacific View Trail

2828 Pacific View Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2828 Pacific View Trail, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Location Location Location - Best Location in Los Angeles.

Perfectly situated about most of the movie studios - Above the City and the Valley this house is perched just off Mulholland Drive in the Hollywood Hills. Walking to the most famous hiking in Los Angeles - Runyon Canyon. Close to Paramount Pictures, Warner Brothers, Universal and Disney Studios. Situated between Downtown and Century City - and a short drive to a beach (without traffic). The house is above the street is a super quite neighborhood - it is so quite you can hear a pin drop. The house is fully furnished - with two full bedroom suites and two full baths with tubs and showers. The master has a jacuzzi tub and peek a boo views. Large living room, Large Kitchen, Large laundry room and Den office with secret garden paths. Outdoor as well as a in door dining area. 2 car garage with electric garage opener. This house is a relaxing quite get away from the City yet seconds away in your car.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2828 Pacific View Trail have any available units?
2828 Pacific View Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2828 Pacific View Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2828 Pacific View Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2828 Pacific View Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2828 Pacific View Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2828 Pacific View Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2828 Pacific View Trail offers parking.
Does 2828 Pacific View Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2828 Pacific View Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2828 Pacific View Trail have a pool?
No, 2828 Pacific View Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2828 Pacific View Trail have accessible units?
No, 2828 Pacific View Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2828 Pacific View Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2828 Pacific View Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2828 Pacific View Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2828 Pacific View Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
