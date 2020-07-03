All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2808 WESTWOOD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2808 WESTWOOD
Last updated December 8 2019 at 1:12 PM

2808 WESTWOOD

2808 Westwood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2808 Westwood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Modern 2 bed, 2 bath RANCHO PARK home for lease. SHORT TERM, 6- 8 months or less. *1 to 2 PETS OK with pet deposit.* Features recessed lights, hardwood floors throughout and a gorgeous lush backyard. Enjoy your morning cup of coffee or tea or your afternoon glass of wine on your sunny wood deck right off your master bedroom. Equipped with central air and heat, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, oven, stackable washer and dryer and paid gardener. Guest house with private entrance rented to 1 person. Yard is not shared. **Centrally located just minutes to Santa Monica, Century City, Culver City and Beverly Hills. One block to the Expo Line Station that runs from Downtown Santa Monica to Downtown LA if you prefer not to drive! Also easy freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2808 WESTWOOD have any available units?
2808 WESTWOOD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2808 WESTWOOD have?
Some of 2808 WESTWOOD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2808 WESTWOOD currently offering any rent specials?
2808 WESTWOOD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2808 WESTWOOD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2808 WESTWOOD is pet friendly.
Does 2808 WESTWOOD offer parking?
No, 2808 WESTWOOD does not offer parking.
Does 2808 WESTWOOD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2808 WESTWOOD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2808 WESTWOOD have a pool?
No, 2808 WESTWOOD does not have a pool.
Does 2808 WESTWOOD have accessible units?
No, 2808 WESTWOOD does not have accessible units.
Does 2808 WESTWOOD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2808 WESTWOOD has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artisan Square
19200 Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College