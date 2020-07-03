2808 WESTWOOD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Modern 2 bed, 2 bath RANCHO PARK home for lease. SHORT TERM, 6- 8 months or less. *1 to 2 PETS OK with pet deposit.* Features recessed lights, hardwood floors throughout and a gorgeous lush backyard. Enjoy your morning cup of coffee or tea or your afternoon glass of wine on your sunny wood deck right off your master bedroom. Equipped with central air and heat, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, oven, stackable washer and dryer and paid gardener. Guest house with private entrance rented to 1 person. Yard is not shared. **Centrally located just minutes to Santa Monica, Century City, Culver City and Beverly Hills. One block to the Expo Line Station that runs from Downtown Santa Monica to Downtown LA if you prefer not to drive! Also easy freeway access.