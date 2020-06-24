All apartments in Los Angeles
2768 Wright Lane
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:15 AM

2768 Wright Lane

2768 N Wright Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2768 N Wright Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Luxury Living in Hollywood Hills !!! The stage has been set for this stylish and contemporary property that is located in one of the most sought after areas of Los Angeles CA. Boasting 3 bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms, and spanning roughly 2100 sq.ft, this newly constructed Lennar home offers a blend of voguish sophistication and chic coziness that can only be found on Wright Ln. Its contemporary contours are enhanced by a warm open floor plan that has been updated to perfection. With high ceilings, recessed lighting, and huge open living room/family room, this rare property is truly a toast to modern living. Its gourmet kitchen includes Wengi flat panel Thermafoil cabinetry, caesarstone counter tops, stainless steel farmhouse sink, huge kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances. With green features for energy efficiency, this magnificent property also features home automation by Nexia. Some of its additional features include: warm engineered wood flooring, designer style carpet in bedrooms, custom silhouette shades, fashionable light fixtures throughout, spacious master suite w/luxurious master bathroom, large walk-in closet, and gracious guest bedrooms. The two car attached garage features a glass roll up garage door that is pre-wired for an electric car. Walking distance to the Hollywood bowl, and only minutes away from Universal Studios and downtown Hollywood, this incredible home is what LA living is all about !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2768 Wright Lane have any available units?
2768 Wright Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2768 Wright Lane have?
Some of 2768 Wright Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2768 Wright Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2768 Wright Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2768 Wright Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2768 Wright Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2768 Wright Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2768 Wright Lane offers parking.
Does 2768 Wright Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2768 Wright Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2768 Wright Lane have a pool?
No, 2768 Wright Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2768 Wright Lane have accessible units?
No, 2768 Wright Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2768 Wright Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2768 Wright Lane has units with dishwashers.
