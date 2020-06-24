2768 Wright Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Luxury Living in Hollywood Hills !!! The stage has been set for this stylish and contemporary property that is located in one of the most sought after areas of Los Angeles CA. Boasting 3 bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms, and spanning roughly 2100 sq.ft, this newly constructed Lennar home offers a blend of voguish sophistication and chic coziness that can only be found on Wright Ln. Its contemporary contours are enhanced by a warm open floor plan that has been updated to perfection. With high ceilings, recessed lighting, and huge open living room/family room, this rare property is truly a toast to modern living. Its gourmet kitchen includes Wengi flat panel Thermafoil cabinetry, caesarstone counter tops, stainless steel farmhouse sink, huge kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances. With green features for energy efficiency, this magnificent property also features home automation by Nexia. Some of its additional features include: warm engineered wood flooring, designer style carpet in bedrooms, custom silhouette shades, fashionable light fixtures throughout, spacious master suite w/luxurious master bathroom, large walk-in closet, and gracious guest bedrooms. The two car attached garage features a glass roll up garage door that is pre-wired for an electric car. Walking distance to the Hollywood bowl, and only minutes away from Universal Studios and downtown Hollywood, this incredible home is what LA living is all about !!!