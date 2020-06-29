All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:08 AM

2739 CEILHUNT Avenue

2739 Ceilhunt Avenue · No Longer Available
Mar Vista
Location

2739 Ceilhunt Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ultra-clean, well-maintained 3bed/2bath + den traditional filled with character. Tons of curb appeal with grassy front yard & beautiful landscaping. Newly-painted interior bathed in natural light. Great indoor/outdoor feel & desirable layout with bedrooms on one side & entertaining space on the other. Original hardwood floors in living room & dining area plus brand-new hardwood floors in bedrooms & hallway. Spacious family room with new carpet, built-in bookcase & large glass sliders opening to patio. Kitchen with new flooring, breakfast nook & desk cubby. Amenities & updates include central heating, recessed lighting, new copper plumbing, custom window coverings, new light fixtures & finishes throughout. 2-car attached garage with direct access & washer/dryer hookups. Located on sought-after, non-cut-through street in wonderful North Westdale neighborhood, next to Whole Foods, Starbucks, cafes & parks. Conveniently close to schools, freeways, Expo Line & all the Westside tech hubs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2739 CEILHUNT Avenue have any available units?
2739 CEILHUNT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2739 CEILHUNT Avenue have?
Some of 2739 CEILHUNT Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2739 CEILHUNT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2739 CEILHUNT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2739 CEILHUNT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2739 CEILHUNT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2739 CEILHUNT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2739 CEILHUNT Avenue offers parking.
Does 2739 CEILHUNT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2739 CEILHUNT Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2739 CEILHUNT Avenue have a pool?
No, 2739 CEILHUNT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2739 CEILHUNT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2739 CEILHUNT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2739 CEILHUNT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2739 CEILHUNT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
