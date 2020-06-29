2739 CEILHUNT Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Ultra-clean, well-maintained 3bed/2bath + den traditional filled with character. Tons of curb appeal with grassy front yard & beautiful landscaping. Newly-painted interior bathed in natural light. Great indoor/outdoor feel & desirable layout with bedrooms on one side & entertaining space on the other. Original hardwood floors in living room & dining area plus brand-new hardwood floors in bedrooms & hallway. Spacious family room with new carpet, built-in bookcase & large glass sliders opening to patio. Kitchen with new flooring, breakfast nook & desk cubby. Amenities & updates include central heating, recessed lighting, new copper plumbing, custom window coverings, new light fixtures & finishes throughout. 2-car attached garage with direct access & washer/dryer hookups. Located on sought-after, non-cut-through street in wonderful North Westdale neighborhood, next to Whole Foods, Starbucks, cafes & parks. Conveniently close to schools, freeways, Expo Line & all the Westside tech hubs.