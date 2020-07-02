2700 Coolidge Avenue

Amenities

One-of-a-kind, 4-bed / 3-bath plus den/office single-story home with almost 2,600 SF located in the highly desirable North Westdale neighborhood. - Bright and airy, 4-bed / 3-bath plus den/office single-story home with almost 2,600 SF located in the highly desirable North Westdale neighborhood on a tree-lined street. Completely rehabbed and expanded, house features a great interior with redwood atrium in the middle of the house, with sliding glass doors on three sides, providing unmatched air circulation throughout the house. Completely upgraded kitchen with Corian Counters, spacious cabinetry, LG appliances, and wine cooler. This lovely home also features Brazilian mahogany doors, double pane windows and sliding glass doors, recess lighting in most rooms, designer light fixtures, modern lava rock fireplace, stone-tile floors in the kitchen & hardwood floors in the rest of the house, designer crown moldings, a master suite with a spacious master bathroom & a massive walk-in closet, 16 camera-wired system and wired internet in all rooms. Attached 2-car garage has laundry, recessed lights, multi-spec floor, wired for internet, and can be used as game room/childrens play room, or additional sitting room. Exterior features an outdoor patio with gas line for the private BBQ area, an organic kitchen garden, a custom-made storage unit in the back and space for additional parking. Water-conservation landscaping ensures low maintenance and low water bills. Enjoy everything North Westdale has to offer within walking distance - Whole Foods, Starbucks, restaurants, parks, shopping.



To schedule a showing, please call/text Omid: 310-622-5166



*Monthly Rent: $6,900.00

*Security Deposit: $6,900.00 (On approved credit)

*Minimum one year Lease

*Tenant responsible for all utilities (water, sewer, electricity, gas, and trash)

*Landlord will pay for monthly landscaping service

*Furniture and personal items show in the pictures are NOT included



Dogs/Cats under 30 lbs pounds are welcome with a $500.00 additional deposit. Breed restrictions apply.



***If the apartment or home you are applying for accepts pets, you must complete a pet profile & pet screening application for each pet by visiting the following link:

www.petscreening.com/referral/wnavs4aSBrAE.



This also applies for assistance animal accommodation requests. The pet application fee is $20 for the first pet, $15 for the second pet and $0 (no charge) for assistance animal accommodation requests.***



HOW TO APPLY & RENTAL APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS:



*Completed rental application for each prospective resident 18 years of age or older.

*$45 application fee for each application (cash is not accepted).

*Valid government issued photo ID.

*If you are employed: 3 most recent consecutive paystubs. Partial screenshots, mobile screenshots and monitor screenshots are not accepted. Only full and complete statements are accepted.

*If you are self-employed: All pages of two years recent PERSONAL tax returns

and all pages of three months recent PERSONAL bank statements are required. Partial screenshots, mobile screenshots and monitor screenshots are not accepted. Only full and complete statements are accepted.



*KNOW BEFORE YOU APPLY*



*Please visit the following website to review the Rental application Process & Criteria. http://www.ingeniousassetgroup.com/properties/rental-app-screening-criteria-disclosure/



Professionally managed by Ingenious Asset Group, Inc.



Equal Housing Opportunity



Every effort is made to provide reliable and accurate information. However, changes can and do take place to cause inaccurate information to be inadvertently presented. IAG encourages all applicants to verify schools, allowable pets, expected features, or any and all concerns prior to submitting an application and signing a lease agreement. Any information posted on this advertisement does NOT constitute a written agreement or guarantee of the facts stated.



All application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE



(RLNE5172474)