2665 S La Brea Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Modern, home in the heart of LA. Boasts 2 bedrooms and great updated living space. Unit features stainless steel appliances + in-unit washer/dryer. Property features outdoor security system. Fantastic location - Minutes to the new Sprouts on La Brea and Culver City TJ's and the food Co-Op. Looking for a night out in West Adams? We have great options! Delicious Pizza, Mizlala, Bee Taqueria, Alta, Adams Coffee, Los Anayas, and Highly Likely. Accessible to so much - Ballona Creek, the beach, Miracle Mile, USC, DTLA, Fairfax, Chinatown. Public transit steps away: Metro station + Bus stop! Pets ok!