Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2665 S La Brea Ave
Last updated August 30 2019 at 5:06 PM

2665 S La Brea Ave

2665 S La Brea Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2665 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90016
West Adams

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Modern, home in the heart of LA. Boasts 2 bedrooms and great updated living space. Unit features stainless steel appliances + in-unit washer/dryer. Property features outdoor security system. Fantastic location - Minutes to the new Sprouts on La Brea and Culver City TJ's and the food Co-Op. Looking for a night out in West Adams? We have great options! Delicious Pizza, Mizlala, Bee Taqueria, Alta, Adams Coffee, Los Anayas, and Highly Likely. Accessible to so much - Ballona Creek, the beach, Miracle Mile, USC, DTLA, Fairfax, Chinatown. Public transit steps away: Metro station + Bus stop! Pets ok!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2665 S La Brea Ave have any available units?
2665 S La Brea Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2665 S La Brea Ave have?
Some of 2665 S La Brea Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2665 S La Brea Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2665 S La Brea Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2665 S La Brea Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2665 S La Brea Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2665 S La Brea Ave offer parking?
No, 2665 S La Brea Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2665 S La Brea Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2665 S La Brea Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2665 S La Brea Ave have a pool?
No, 2665 S La Brea Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2665 S La Brea Ave have accessible units?
No, 2665 S La Brea Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2665 S La Brea Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2665 S La Brea Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
